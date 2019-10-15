 Skip to main content

Football

Detroit Lions blow late lead in 23-22 loss to Green Bay Packers

Jay Cohen
Green Bay, Wisconsin
The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a pass to score a touchdown in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field.

Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions had a chance to build a big lead in the first half.

They had a chance to put it away in the second half.

When they left the door open for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers took over.

Detroit settled for five Matt Prater field goals and Lions defensive end Trey Flowers was whistled for a costly penalty on each of Green Bay’s last two drives, helping the Packers rally for a 23-22 victory Monday night.

The Lions were in position for a big NFC North road win after they opened a 22-13 lead with 12:17 remaining. Prater connected from 54 yards after Justin Coleman intercepted a Rodgers pass that went off Darrius Shepherd’s facemask at the Lions 2.

But Detroit (2-2-1) was shut out the rest of the way, and Rodgers led the Packers on two scoring drives.

First, Rodgers threw a gorgeous 35-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard with 9:03 remaining. The Lions sacked Rodgers on third down earlier in the drive, but the Packers were awarded a first down when Flowers was flagged for illegal use of hands.

Green Bay (5-1) got the ball back with 6:46 left and went on a 14-play drive that ended with Mason Crosby’s 23-yard field goal as time expired. Flowers had another illegal-use-of-hands penalty that helped the division-leading Packers run out the clock.

Detroit wasted a fast start. Kerryon Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run helped the Lions build a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.

Green Bay got on the board on Rodgers’ 5-yard TD pass to Jamaal Williams midway through the second quarter. The Packers were lining up for a field goal when the Lions were penalized for having too many men on the field, giving Rodgers and company another shot.

