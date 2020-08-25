 Skip to main content
Football

Detroit Lions skip practice to speak out against police shooting of Jacob Blake

Larry Lage
ALLEN PARK, Mich.
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers addresses the media with his teammates outside the team's practice facility on Aug. 25, 2020, in Allen Park, Mich.

Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press

The Detroit Lions decided not to practice on Tuesday, protesting after a Black man was shot by police in Wisconsin.

“We came up with this one as a unit,” Detroit defensive end Trey Flowers said.

Lions coach Matt Patricia opened the team’s morning meeting by allowing players to share their thoughts on the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down. Blake was shot Sunday, three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The players continued to discuss Blake’s shooting and shared their personal experiences regarding race in the locker room.

Open this photo in gallery

The Detroit Lions stand together outside the team practice facility in protest of racial injustice on Aug. 25, 2020.

Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press

Lions players and Patricia later filed out of the team’s practice facility, pushing a dry-erase board on wheels along the sidewalk to address the media. The words: “The world can’t go on,” was written in blue on one side of the dry-erase board and “We won’t be silent!! One pride,” was in black on the other side of the white board.

Patricia said he is proud of the players and hopes they inspire other people and teams in the NFL to take a stand for social justice.

“I challenge everybody to do this, everybody in the league to do this,” Patricia said.

Report an error
