Does defence still have what it takes to get to the top?

Open this photo in gallery Cornerback Richard Sherman (25) and San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Elijah Lee (47) tackle Los Angeles Rams running back C.J. Anderson (35) during the first half of a game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

From Pittsburgh’s Steel Curtain in the 1970s to Chicago’s Monsters of the Midway in the ‘80s to Seattle’s Legion of Boom more recently, dominant defences have often been the story of the NFL postseason.

High-powered offences might generate the highlights, the fantasy points and victories in the regular season. But more often than not the top defences have managed to hold those dynamic offences in check when the weather turns colder and the games get more important in the postseason.

Yet, after one of the most prolific offensive regular seasons in NFL history, the question is can defences still lead the way to a championship?

Story continues below advertisement

“I have no idea,” said San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman, a key member of Seattle’s 2013 championship defence. “I don’t think the league really wants that or cares to have that thing again. They care more about offensive football, so that’s what they’ll get. To have a special defensive group to play that well for so long would be very difficult to do because of the style of defence and the rules. ... I think it’s going to be harder and harder to make the Hall of Fame from defence.”

Playing defence in the NFL perhaps has never been harder, with the intimidating hits on receivers and quarterbacks now outlawed, even the most minor downfield contact resulting in penalties, and quarterbacks more accurate and efficient than ever while running the new spread offences.

This year featured the highest passer rating (92.9), most yards a play (5.6) and second-most points a game (46.7) in NFL history. It seems as if playing great defence is almost impossible.

“You can’t use it as an excuse because they still let us hit, okay?” said Dallas defensive co-ordinator Rod Marinelli, an assistant on the 2002 Tampa Bay team that won a Super Bowl behind its defence.

“I’ve always believed in the speed of the defence. And that’s the hitting. They’ve got holes. We’ve got to hit the holes. We’ve got to hit them. And we’ve got to make it a physical game. We’ve got be smart, helmet to helmet, got to be smart on the quarterback, some of those things. And you try to teach it, keep our speed and playing fast. Some of the things down the field, push-offs and all that stuff, it’s tough.”

The story of this NFL season has been the offences, with the highlight being a 54-51 win for the Los Angeles Rams over the Kansas City Chiefs back in November.

That’s been part of a season that had first-year starter Patrick Mahomes throwing for 50 touchdown passes and more than 5,000 yards for Kansas City, Drew Brees setting more records at the age of 39 in New Orleans, Tom Brady maintaining his winning ways in his 40s for New England and Sean McVay’s offence tormenting opposing teams all year long for the Rams.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But those teams that feature four of the five most efficient offences in the league, according to Football Outsiders, and defences that have been far less consistent will get the opening weekend of the postseason off.

That will provide a bit of a throwback look on wild-card weekend with many of the league’s top defences taking centre stage in hopes that they can get on a run such as the one the Denver Broncos had three years ago to win a Super Bowl.

“I think it’s still definitely possible,” said Broncos linebacker Todd Davis, a member of that title-winning team. “I don’t feel like it has to be 51-54. It really doesn’t. I feel like you can really stop teams if you play close defence, you play tight on receivers, play great in man coverage and you can really stop people.”

Many of the teams playing this weekend have shown that ability this season, led by the NFL’s top-ranked scoring defence in Chicago. An already-strong unit only got better with the acquisition of elite pass rusher Khalil Mack before the season.

With Mack and Akiem Hicks wreaking havoc up front and Eddie Jackson and Kyle Fuller providing big plays from the secondary, the Bears appear to have the defence best equipped for a long postseason run, starting with Sunday’s home game against defending champion Philadelphia.

“Dominant, that’s it,” Hicks said. “We are aggressive. We like to hit. All the stuff that I was [saying] before the season started, we’re everything that we said we were. And hopefully we can get to another level for these playoffs.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Bears aren’t alone. Six of those 10 most efficient defences are playing this weekend: Baltimore, Houston, the Chargers, Dallas and Indianapolis.

Ball-control offence and dominant defence have been a tried-and-true formula for teams such as Baltimore and Seattle, which have combined for three Super Bowl championships and five appearances in the title game this century with that recipe.

The Seahawks still have that capability despite the absence of most of the stalwarts from the Legion of Boom such as Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril.

But Bobby Wagner remains at middle linebacker, Frank Clark has been an elite pass rusher, and coach Pete Carroll’s scheme is still effective after all these years.

“You either believe in something or you don’t,” Carroll said. “I think just staying the course and knowing we’re on to something. Believing in the history. We know what we’re capable of doing. We’ve shown it over a lot of years. You’re always adapting, but it’s staying what you’re true to. I think that’s what is happening. We look like a team that we have seen before, and that’s powerful.”