The Edmonton Elks will be the lone CFL team to have veteran quarterbacks participating in their rookie camp Wednesday.

On Sunday, the CFL Players’ Association announced it had informed eight CFL teams that it had directed veteran quarterbacks to skip rookie camps, which are slated to open Wednesday. The union added there was “the exception of one club, where there is concern by our Association over a pattern of retribution toward players by team management.”

According to a source, the Elks were that club. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as neither the CFL nor the union had specifically named the Edmonton franchise.

So veteran Nick Arbuckle, who was traded to Edmonton from Toronto last October, and sophomore Taylor Cornelius, who started eight games last year for the Elks, are expected to report to rookie camp Wednesday.

The CFL and CFLPA are scheduled to resume contract talks Wednesday with the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire Saturday.