Eugene Lewis is on the move.

The East Division’s top player last season signed with the Edmonton Elks on Tuesday, the first day of CFL free agency.

Contract details weren’t divulged but Lewis, 29, reportedly signed a two-year contract worth over $300,000 annually.

The six-foot-one, 208-pound Lewis set career highs in catches (91), receiving yards (1,303) and touchdowns (10) last season in helping Montreal reach the East Division final for the first time since 2014.

Lewis was named an East Division all-star for a third straight year and secured league honours for the second consecutive season.

Edmonton also signed Kyran Moore, another American receiver. Moore had 210 catches for 2,351 yards with 10 touchdowns over four seasons and 46 career regular-season games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Elks also added Canadian offensive lineman Josiah St. John, 30, of Toronto. The first overall pick of the ‘16 CFL draft has appeared in 47 career games over five seasons with Saskatchewan.

St. John also suited up for Edmonton in the 2019 East Division final.