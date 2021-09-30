 Skip to main content
Edmonton Elks say general manager medically exempt from COVID-19 vaccine policy

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
The Edmonton Elks say general manager Brock Sunderland is medically exempt from a team policy requiring staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The club issued a statement Wednesday saying the exemption was granted following consultations with multiple physicians.

It did not offer any details on Sunderland’s health.

The statement says every member of the Elks “remains committed to following public health best practices and adhering to the CFL’s strict protocols” for players, coaches and support staff.

Thirteen Edmonton players tested positive for COVID-19 in August, forcing the team into isolation and leading the league to postpone a game against the Argonauts in Toronto.

The Elks (2-5) fell 34-24 to the Ottawa Redblacks on Tuesday and aren’t scheduled to play again until Oct. 8, when they visit Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

