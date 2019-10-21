 Skip to main content

Football

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Edmonton Eskimos activate quarterback Trevor Harris from six-game injured list

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris throws the ball during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders, in Calgary, Sept. 2, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Eskimos activated quarterback Trevor Harris from the six-game injured list Monday.

Harris went on the six-game injured list after suffering an injury to his throwing arm in Edmonton’s 33-17 loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Sept. 7. Logan Kilgore started four games during Harris’s absence, leading the Eskimos to a 2-2 record.

During that span, Kilgore was 103-of-153 passing (67.3 per cent) for 1,115 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. In 12 games, Harris completed 316-of-441 passes (71.7 per cent) for 3,706 yards with 15 TDs and just four interceptions.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear if Harris will play Saturday when Edmonton (8-8) hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders (11-5) to open a home-and-home series. The Eskimos can finish no higher than fourth in the West Division and will be the crossover team once the playoffs begin.

Edmonton will visit the Montreal Alouettes (9-7) in the East Division semifinal Nov. 10.

In other moves, Edmonton added American quarterback Troy Williams to its practice roster while releasing American defensive back Robert Priester.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter