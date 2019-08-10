 Skip to main content

Football Edmonton Eskimos beat Ottawa Redblacks 16-12 to remain undefeated at home this season

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Edmonton Eskimos beat Ottawa Redblacks 16-12 to remain undefeated at home this season

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A fight breaks out between the Edmonton Eskimos and the Ottawa Redblacks during first half CFL action in Edmonton.

CODIE MCLACHLAN/The Canadian Press

Quarterback Trevor Harris handed his old team its fifth loss in six games, as his Edmonton Eskimos defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 16-12 in CFL action Friday night.

The Eskimos trailed the Redblacks 12-10 at halftime but rallied in the second half to up their record to 5-3 and remain undefeated at home this season.

Their two touchdowns were scored on runs by C.J. Gable.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa remains third in the East Division at 3-5.

It was a chippy affair under cloudy skies before 27,951 fans at Commonwealth Stadium, featuring multiple pushes and shoves and the odd haymaker punch after the whistle.

The teams are well acquainted. There are 13 former Redblacks on the Eskimo roster.

The Eskimos opened the scoring with about six minutes to play in the first quarter.

Edmonton capitalized on an Arjen Colquhoun interception to drive 68 yards on eight plays to paydirt, capped by a 28-yard touchdown run up the middle by Gable.

The Redblacks responded with Lewis Ward 10-yard field goal followed by a deep Davis pass to a streaking Dominique Rhymes down the middle for a 67-yard TD.

Ottawa failed on the two-point convert.

Story continues below advertisement

The teams swapped field goals in the second quarter.

Edmonton’s Sean Whyte hit from 44 yards but also saw a 45-yard attempt clang off the upright.

Lewis kicked a second three-pointer from 16 yards out to extend his CFL-record consecutive field goal streak to 69.

The Eskimos offence struggled when it counted for much of the game. They turned the ball over on downs three times in the first three quarters.

The third one was crushing.

With less than a minute to go in the third, the Redblacks stuffed Harris as he tried to plunge over the goal line on a third and one, leaving the score 12-10.

Story continues below advertisement

But Edmonton retook the momentum for good in the fourth quarter when Harris drove the offence 72 yards in seven plays.

Gable punched the ball through from the two-yard line at the 6:24 mark. The two-point convert failed, leaving the Esks up 16-12.

Edmonton’s defence held off a late-game charge by the Redblacks, who managed to drive the ball to the Eskimo 11 yard line before stalling wth 31 seconds left.

There was more bad news for Ottawa late in the fourth quarter when star kick returner DeVonte Dedmon had to be helped off the field following a third down Ottawa punt.

Dedmon electrified the league last week when he ran back two kicks for touchdowns against Montreal, but could not put any weight on his left leg as he left the field Friday.

The Eskimos managed to keep Dedmon in check. His best run was 41 yards on a kickoff in the first half, but he was otherwise bottled up.

Story continues below advertisement

Kick returner Christion Jones showed promise in his Eskimo debut, including returns of 27 and 28 yards in the first half.

Jones was acquired this week from Saskatchewan for receiver Kenny Stafford after kick returner Martese Jackson was placed on the six-game injured list.

Edmonton now heads to Toronto to play the Argonauts Friday.

Ottawa hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on August 17.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter