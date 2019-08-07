 Skip to main content

Edmonton Eskimos name Chris Presson as president and CEO

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
The Edmonton Eskimos have named Chris Presson the club’s new president and chief executive officer.

Presson joins the CFL club after spending the past five years as president of the Arizona Rattlers in the Indoor Football League. He also served as president of the G League’s Northern Arizona Suns – the development team for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns – since 2016.

Previously, the native of Catoosa, Okla., was general manager of the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan., (2008-10) and president of the Central Hockey League’s Quad City Mallards (2010-11) and Arizona Sundogs (2011-14).

His term will begin on Sept. 1.

“I’m honoured to lead such a great organization in such a great city, within such a tradition rich-league,” Presson said in a statement. “An opportunity like this does not come along very often and I recognize that. My family and I are looking forward to contributing to the community and embracing the Eskimo way.”

Presson replaces Len Rhodes, who stepped down as Eskimos president and CEO in February after seven years with the club.

