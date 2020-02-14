Edmonton Eskimos sticking with team name following consultations in the North

Open this photo in gallery An Edmonton Eskimos helmet sits on the field during a practice in Winnipeg on Nov. 25, 2015. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League have decided to keep their team name.

The club says consultations in the North provided no agreement on whether the name should be changed.

Concerns were originally raised in 2015 by the head of Canada’s national Inuit organization.

Natan Obed has said that Inuit people are not mascots.

Over the last year, the team met with Inuit leaders and people in the northern communities of Iqaluit in Nunavut and Inuvik, Yellowknife and Tuktoyaktuk in the Northwest Territories.

It also did a telephone survey among Inuit.

The team has also conducted surveys that suggested a small majority of Canadians found the Eskimos name acceptable.