Football Edmonton Eskimos to add former quarterback Ricky Ray to their Wall of Honour

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Ricky Ray is being added to the Edmonton Eskimos' Wall of Honour.

Ricky Ray is going on the Edmonton Eskimos’ Wall of Honour.

The Eskimos announced Tuesday that Ray will be honoured at halftime of their home game Sept. 20 versus the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The recently retired Ray will become the 31st player to be added to the club’s Wall of Honour.

“The history of the Edmonton Eskimos organization is filled with so many great players, teams, and achievements,” Ray said in a statement. “To be a small part of that history has been one of the greatest honours in my life.

“I tried to prepare and play my best to live up to the expectations and demands of playing for such a great franchise, city and Eskimo fans. To be asked to go on the Wall of Honour is one of the proudest moments of my career. I will always be grateful for what Edmonton has given to my family and me.”

Ray, 39, retired in May after a 17-year pro career, 16 of which were spent in the CFL with Edmonton (2002-12) and the Toronto Argonauts (2012-18). He won a record four Grey Cups as a starting quarterback – two with each Canadian franchise.

Ray spent the ‘04 season with the NFL’s New York Jets before returning to Edmonton the following year. He was the Eskimos’ top player four times and the East Division’s outstanding player on three occasions.

Ray also left the CFL as one of its most prolific passers.

He’s the most accurate passer in CFL history (68.2 per cent). Ray also stands fourth in all-time passing yards (60,736), joining Anthony Calvillo, Damon Allen and Henry Burris as the only players to surpass the 60,000-yard plateau.

He remains the all-time passing leader with Edmonton (40,531 yards) and Toronto (20,205).

“Being asked to make the call on behalf of the Edmonton Eskimos organization was a great honour and privilege,” said Edmonton head coach Jason Maas, a former teammate of Ray with the Eskimos. “It meant the world to me to be to be the one to make the call.

“He was a great teammate of mine and is one of my dearest friends. I got choked up about making the call. He is so well-deserving of the Wall of Honour.”

