Edmonton takes 2-0 record on the road to face Blue Bombers

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris hands off to C.J. Gable during a game against the B.C. Lions in Edmonton on June 21, 2019.

After opening the season with two solid home wins, Trevor Harris and the Edmonton Eskimos are heading on the road. Edmonton (2-0) visits the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-0) on Thursday night. The Eskimos are coming off a 39-23 victory over the B.C. Lions on Friday night that spoiled Mike Reilly’s return to Alberta.

Winnipeg opened its season with a 33-23 road win over Reilly and Co. and is coming off a bye week.

Harris has played a big role in Edmonton’s fast start. In his first two games with the Eskimos, the former Ottawa Redblacks starter leads the CFL in passing yards (741) and touchdowns (six).

Edmonton also boasts the CFL’s rushing leader in CJ Gable (265 yards) and top receiver in Greg Ellingson (240 yards on 14 catches with two TDs). Ellingson had nine catches for 174 yards and two TDs in the victory over B.C.

Harris has yet to be sacked so far this season. In fact, Edmonton is the only team in the CFL to have not allowed a sack.

And Harris has yet to surrender an interception.

Edmonton’s defence, on the other hand, has registered a league-best nine sacks.

Matt Nichols threw for three TDs in Winnipeg’s season-opening win while Canadian Andrew Harris ran for 148 yards (9.2-yard average per carry) while adding five catches for 27 yards. And receiver Chris Matthews, who missed the Bombers’ victory over B.C. due to injury, will play against Edmonton.

Winnipeg didn’t commit a turnover in its first game of the season while Edmonton’s defence has forced three thus far. But the Eskimos can expect to see a steady diet of Harris – both as a runner and receiver – as the Bombers rushed for 170 yards against B.C.

And Harris was the CFL’s rushing leader last season.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Montreal Alouettes versus Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday night)

At Hamilton, the Ticats (2-0) play their first home game coming off a lopsided 64-14 road win over Toronto. Jeremiah Masoli threw for 338 yards and three TDs while running for another as the visitors rolled up over 600 offensive yards. Montreal (0-1) is coming off a bye week after a season-opening 32-25 loss in Edmonton. In that game, Harris threw for 447 yards and three TDs, Ricky Collins had nine catches for 175 yards and Gable ran for 154 yards.

Pick: Hamilton.

B.C. Lions versus Calgary Stampeders (Saturday night)

At Calgary, B.C. (0-2) faces the defending Grey Cup champions who’re coming off a bye week. Lions head coach DeVone Claybrooks returns to McMahon Stadium, where for three years he was the Stampeders defensive co-ordinator and put together a unit that was the CFL’s best. Reilly shaved his beard following last week’s loss in Edmonton. The Stamps rarely lose two straight and had four picks in its 32-28 home loss to Ottawa.

Pick: Calgary

Toronto Argonauts versus Saskatchewan Roughriders (Monday night)

At Regina, Cody Fajardo makes a second straight start for Saskatchewan (0-2) after passing for 360 yards and two TDs in last week’s 44-41 road loss in Ottawa. Fajardo also scored a rushing TD. He got the start after incumbent Zach Collaros went on the six-game injured list following the club’s season-opening loss in Hamilton. There’s nowhere to go but up for Toronto (0-1) after last week’s lopsided loss. James Franklin is expected to start again for the Argos.

Pick: Saskatchewan.