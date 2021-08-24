 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Football

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Elks say nine players have tested positive for COVID-19, team in isolation

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Edmonton Elks say nine players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the club returned home from a game against the B.C. Lions.

The Elks confirmed five players tested positive on Sunday and four additional players tested positive Monday.

Team president and chief executive officer Chris Presson said players and staff are isolating and the team’s practice facility has been shut down for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone has been tested, both from a PCR standpoint and a rapid standpoint and we’ll continue to test daily until we’re clean,” Presson told reporters Monday.

The update comes a day after the CFL postponed Thursday’s game between the Argonauts and Elks at Toronto after an unspecified number of Edmonton players tested positive.

“It’s been a challenging last two or three days, to put it mildly,” Presson said.

Edmonton’s previous game was a 21-16 victory over the Lions on Thursday in Vancouver. The CFL said the Lions would be closely monitored this week, but that they were not exposed to a high risk of infection. The Lions are scheduled to play the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug. 28.

Presson said the positive tests came from “a mix” of vaccinated and unvaccinated players, but did not provide names or more specific numerical breakdown.

“Obviously we picked it up somewhere and we’re going to have to remain extremely diligent,” he said. “Not only was this a wake-up call for our organization, but I would suggest it’s a wake-up call for the entire league to continue to do what they’re doing to stay clean.”

Presson said he is confident the game against the Argonauts will be made up at some point in the season.

Story continues below advertisement

According to CFL protocols, if a game is cancelled because of COVID-19 issues and can’t be rescheduled, the club suffering from the COVID-19 issues will forfeit a 1-0 loss. If both squads have COVID-19 issues, each will forfeit the game and be assigned losses.

In either scenario, if a team can prove at least 85 per cent of its players under contract have been vaccinated, at least once, the players will receive their salary for the cancelled game. If that figure falls below 85 per cent, players won’t be paid.

Presson said he couldn’t say how many players on his team have been vaccinated, other than “it’s greater than not.”

Asked about reports that the Elks had the lowest vaccination rate among players in the CFL, Presson said at least two other teams had lower rates when he last saw the numbers.

“We can only do what we can do, which is to follow the protocols the league has laid out for us,” he said.

After three weeks of the CFL season, the Elks are the only team to report positive COVID-19 cases. Two players tested positive before the team’s season opener, with a staff member returning what ended up being a false positive.

Story continues below advertisement

The Elks’ next scheduled game is the annual Labour Day Classic rivalry matchup against the Stampeders in Calgary. Presson said the team will have to see how testing goes this week before addressing the status of that game.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies