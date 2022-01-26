The Edmonton Elks signed former all-star receivers Adarius Bowman and Emmanuel Arceneaux on Wednesday.

The Elks also added veteran receiver Caleb Holley, defensive back Matt Elam and defensive lineman Daniel Ross.

Bowman returns to the franchise after a five-year absence.

The 36-year-old is a three-time all-star, earning the honour in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 while he was playing in Edmonton.

Bowman helped Edmonton win the 2015 Grey Cup.

His 2016 season was one of the best in team history, with Bowman completing 120 receptions for 1,761 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

Arceneaux, 34, is a two-time CFL all-star, and last played in the league in 2019, suiting up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He last played for the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League.

Best known for his time with the B.C. Lions, Arceneaux has 578 receptions in the CFL for 8,418 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Elam and Ross have both had brief stints in the NFL.