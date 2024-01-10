The Edmonton Elks signed Canadian offensive lineman Brett Boyko to a two-year contract extension Wednesday.

Boyko was slated to become a free agent next month.

The towering 6-foot-7, 305-pound Boyko started 13-of-14 games at right tackle last season with Edmonton. He joined the Elks after playing for the XFL’s Orlando Guardians.

Boyko was a 2015 second-round pick of the B.C. Lions.

After spending time in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles (2015) and Los Angeles Chargers (2016-18), Boyko played 15 games with B.C. in 2019 before appearing in eight contests with Saskatchewan in 2021.

Edmonton also signed American defensive back Donnie Lewis Jr., who spent time last year on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats practice roster.