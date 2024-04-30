Elks take linebacker Dublanko first overall in CFL draft

The Edmonton Elks selected linebacker Joel Dublanko first overall in the CFL draft Tuesday night.

Edmonton had the first selection after finishing last in the West Division with a 4-14 record.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Dublanko was regarded as the most pro-ready draft prospect. After his college career at Cincinnati, he spent time in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks before playing in 2023 with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars.

An American, Dublanko was eligible for the CFL draft because he has a Canadian parent.

The Ottawa Redblacks followed by taking receiver Nick Mardner second overall. The 6-foot-6, 206-pound native of Oakville, Ont., played in the NCAA with Hawaii, Clemson and Auburn.

Over his collegiate career, Mardner had 81 receptions for 1,488 yards (18.4-yard average) and 11 TDs. Mardner was invited to the New York Giants rookie mini-camp.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders, preparing for their first season under rookie head coach Corey Mace, looked to shore up their offensive line at No. 3, taking Toronto native Kyle Hergel of Boston College. But the 6-foot-2, 300-pound guard signed a free-agent deal with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

At No. 4, the Calgary Stampeders took McGill defensive back Benjamin Labrosse. The 6-foot, 190-pound Labrosse was a first-team All-Canadian at cornerback in 2022 but was also invited to the Giants’ rookie mini-camp.

The Toronto Argonauts, who dealt Canadian receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. to Edmonton during the off-season, landed Laval’s Kevin Mital with the fifth pick. The ‘22 Hec Crighton Trophy winner impressed at the CFL combine, posting a 4.58-second 40-yard dash as well as 20 reps in the 225-pound bench press.