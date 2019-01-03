Eric Tillman won’t be signing new GM deal with Hamilton Tiger-Cats: source

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are in the market for a new general manager.
A CFL source said Eric Tillman won’t be returning to the club as GM. His contract expired at the end of December and he won’t be signing a new deal with the Ticats.
Tillman had been with the Ticats since 2013 when he joined the franchise as a consultant under former football operations director/head coach Kent Austin.
Tillman was promoted to GM in 2016.
Tillman, a 61-year-old native of Jackson, Miss., has reportedly been in talks for weeks with Schooners Sports and Entertainment, the group hoping to establish a CFL franchise in Halifax.
In November, the group named its club the Atlantic Schooners. But it’s unclear exactly when and if the franchise will begin play in the CFL seeing as it has yet to begin construction on a stadium.
Tillman is a veteran CFL executive, having spent time with six league clubs.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had an incorrect total of teams Tillman has been with.
