Open this photo in gallery: Montreal Alouettes' Walter Fletcher is tripped by Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Evan Holm on July 1, 2023. Fletcher will start against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Aug. 11, 2023.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Alouettes have some questions on offence as they look for a third win in a row Friday against the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Starting quarterback Cody Fajardo is expected to be a game-time decision for the Als (4-3) after taking a hit against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week, Meanwhile, Walter Fletcher will start at running back, replacing William Stanback who suffered a hip injury.

“We’re preparing to play with Cody and the other two guys have to get ready to play as well,” said offensive co-ordinator Jason Maas. “Any time during the season there are going to be players who aren’t fully capable of practising because of bumps and bruises. As long as he can go out there and do it, that’s what we’re fully prepared to do.”

The health issues of two key cogs in an already struggling Montreal offence could put even more demand on the defence and special teams. Despite scoring 79 points over its past three games, Montreal’s offence has only converted five touchdowns in that time.

This will also be a reunion of sorts for two members of the Alouettes, as both Maas and Fajardo were part of the Roughriders until they arrived in Montreal this off-season.

“I’m not lying and saying it’s not personal and the emotions get there, but I’m excited every week for our guys, and this has nothing to do with going against Saskatchewan,” said Maas. “What’s been done has been done. I’ve moved on, they’ve moved on and we’re both in the middle of our season.”

There were similar sentiments on the other side of the field for Saskatchewan (4-4), which is coming off a short week. Head coach Crag Dickenson played off any bad blood between the organization and the two Montreal additions.

“It really doesn’t matter who you’re playing. Coaches say that all the time, but it really is true,” said Dickinson. “It’s going to be a tough game regardless of who’s over there. If it’s Jason and Cody, maybe it could add a little motivation on their end but not really for us, we’re just trying to play our best game.”

The Roughriders had difficult start to the season, facing a rebuild after losing their last seven games of the 2022 season and missing the playoffs. With a new-look offence, the main goal this year has been to field a more assertive and aggressive team with the ball.

While Trevor Harris would have relished playing his old team as well, the Saskatchewan starting quarterback is set to miss an extended period of after undergoing surgery for an injury suffered last month. His replacement Mason Fine is looking forward to the potential battle with Fajardo, should he be ready to play.

“He’s taught me a lot, even last year it was more of a big brother little brother type of thing,” said Fine. “I still look up to Cody and can still learn a lot from him. He’s been in the league and has had success, it’s just overall a good relationship.”