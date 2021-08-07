 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Football

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Fajardo leads Roughriders to gritty 33-29 victory over Lions in season opener

REGINA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathen Rourke throws the ball downfield during the first half against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina on Aug. 6, 2021.The Riders beat the Lions 33-29.

Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Roughriders stormed out of the gate Friday night but had to hold on for a hard-fought 33-29 victory over the B.C. Lions.

The Riders (1-0) scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game, opening the contest with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a two-yard touchdown run by William Powell.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo then capped the next two drives with touchdown passes of 12 yards to Brayden Lenius and seven yards to Shaq Evans to up Saskatchewan’s lead to 21-0.

Story continues below advertisement

Fajardo threw 230 yards on the night, completing 28-of-35 attempts with two touchdowns and one interception.

Rookie quarterback Nathan Rourke started the game for the Lions (0-1) with veteran Michael Reilly dealing with elbow soreness, and threw for 194 yards, connecting on 10-of-18 attempts with two TDs and two interceptions.

Reilly was called into action in the second half and helped B.C. mount an ultimately unsuccessful comeback attempt, tossing for 203 yards with one touchdown.

B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead had five catches for 136 yards and one TD.

Rourke, a 23-year-old native of Victoria, B.C., was picked off midway through the second quarter by Riders cornerback Nick Marshall who returned the interception for a 27-yard touchdown and gave Saskatchewan a seemingly comfortable 28-0 lead.

A 31-yard field goal by Brett Lauther with four minutes left in the half increased the cushion to 31-0.

Rourke connected with Whitehead on a 75-yard scoring pass late in the half but the B.C.’s struggles continued when the two-point convert attempt failed, making the halftime score 31-6 for the Riders.

Story continues below advertisement

Reilly entered in the third quarter and the Lions offence suddenly came to life. He completed nine-of-11 passes for 106 yards in the quarter and slashed the Riders lead to 32-15.

Meanwhile, Fajardo and the Riders struggled to match their first-half success.

Saskatchewan was limited to two first downs in the second half after compiling 19 in the opening two quarters.

Outscored 20-1 in the second half, the Riders took a 33-23 lead on a 77-yard single by punter Jon Ryan with 2:49 left in the contest.

When the Lions returned to the field, Rourke was back in the game. He engineered a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with an 18-yard scoring toss to Bryan Burnham. Rookie kicker Takeru Yamasaki missed the convert, forcing the Lions into an onside kick.

The Lions got the ball back deep in their end with 31 seconds left but A.C. Leonard sealed the victory for the Riders with an interception.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies