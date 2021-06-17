 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Football

Federal government to make 60,000 rapid COVID-19 tests available for CFL teams

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The federal government is making 60,000 rapid tests available to CFL teams as they prepare to resume play this summer.

The CFL says it’s working with Health Canada as part of its health-and-safety protocols this year. The league has stated it plans to return to the field Aug. 5 after not playing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rapid tests will be included in some provinces in the testing regimen used by players, coaches and staff. They’ll also be used across Canada to test other personnel such as off-field officials and game-day staff.

When CFL training camps open July 10, rapid testing will be part of the league’s health-and-safety protocols.

“The Government of Canada’s provision of 60,000 rapid tests for use by the CFL is vitally important to our plan to keep our players, coaches, officials and staff safe,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “It also allows us to keep our people and their workplaces safe, in the most cost-effective way possible.

“We want to thank Health Canada and we want other employers to know this type of support is also available to them.”

