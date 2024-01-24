Bruce Covernton, a former offensive lineman who won two Grey Cups with the Calgary Stampeders, died Tuesday. He was 57.

The Stampeders confirmed Covernton’s death but the cause wasn’t divulged.

“Quick-witted and big-hearted, Bruce was a larger-than-life personality,” said Calgary president Jay McNeil, a former teammate of Covernton's. “He was a great teammate, a great friend and, more importantly, he had a giant heart for people in need.

“He will be missed by many. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Calgary selected Covernton first overall in the 1992 CFL draft out of Weber State.

The native of Morris, Man., spent seven seasons with the Stampeders, starting as a rookie and helping the franchise win Grey Cups in 1992 and ’98.

He was the West Division’s top rookie in 1992. Twice the 6-foot-5, 292-pound Covernton was a West Division all-star (1993-94) and earned CFL honours in 1993.

Covernton remained in Calgary after his playing days and was a member of the Stampeder Alumni Association.