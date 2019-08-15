 Skip to main content

Football Former CFL all-star Emanuel Davis retires after six seasons

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Former CFL all-star Emanuel Davis retires after six seasons

The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Emanuel Davis knocks a pass away from Vidal Hazelton during a game in Calgary on Sept. 3, 2018.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Defensive back Emanuel Davis announced his retirement Thursday after six seasons in the CFL.

The 31-year-old registered 246 defensive tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 24 special-teams tackles and 14 interceptions – including four returned for a touchdown – over six seasons with Hamilton and Calgary.

Davis joined the Tiger-Cats in 2013 and was a CFL all-star in 2015 and an East Division all-star in 2015 and 2016 while with Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released by the Ticats on Feb. 1, 2018, and signed with the Stampeders shortly after. He appeared in all 18 games last season for the 2018 Grey Cup champions and had 55 tackles and four interceptions in the regular season and five tackles in the playoffs.

Davis became a free agent when Calgary elected not re-sign Davis after the season.

“To my teammates, managers and coaches, thank you for the lifelong memories and friendships,” Davis said. “Nothing will ever compare to the love and passion I have for the game of football, however I know this next phase of my life being a husband and father will be just as amazing.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter