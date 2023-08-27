Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Argonauts head coach Rich Stubler watches the playing during the final minutes of their Canadian Football League game against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Toronto on July 3, 2008.J.P. Moczulski/The Canadian Press

Rich Stubler, who served as an assistant coach or head coach with six different CFL teams, has died. He was 74.

An official at Clearwater Academy International, a prep school in Florida where Stubler had served as defensive co-ordinator, confirmed Stubler’s passing.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

Stubler, of Glenwood Springs, Colo., first came to Canada in 1983 as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ defensive co-ordinator, a post he led through 1986.

He also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts, Edmonton Elks, B.C. Lions, Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes, sometimes having multiple stints with an organization.

For example, Stubler had four different tenures with Toronto, including as head coach in 2008 but was fired after compiling a 4-6 record through 10 games.

Stubler also had multiple stints with Edmonton and B.C. either as a defensive co-ordinator or position coach.

Stubler was part of five Grey Cup-winning teams during his time in Canada and was regarded as one of the CFL’s most innovative defensive coaches.

Stubler’s coaching resume also included stops in the NCAA at Colorado, New Mexico, Southern Methodist, Colorado State, New Mexico State, Oregon as well as the Arena Football League’s Detroit Fury.