Kelly Malveaux, a defensive back who played 10 seasons in the CFL and was a Grey Cup champion and two-time East Division all-star, has died at 47.

The Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders, two of his former teams, issued statements Friday confirming his death in a statement Friday. A cause of death was not given.

Malveaux is the second former Stampeder to die at a relatively young age this week. The team announced Tuesday that former offensive lineman Bruce Covernton had died at 57.

“This has been a very difficult time for the Stampeders family and we are deeply saddened by the loss of another member who is gone far too soon,” Stampeders president Jay McNeil said. “Kelly was an important member of our Grey Cup team in 2001 and he was a wonderful teammate. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Malveaux, from Long Beach, Calif., began his CFL career in 1999 when he played two games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

After spending time with the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe, he returned to the CFL in 2001 with the Stampeders.

He was a member of the Stampeders’ Grey Cup championship squad that season and played an important role in that year’s West final victory over Edmonton with a pair of interceptions.

He joined Montreal in 2004 and had a career-high four interceptions that year en route to earning his first division all-star nod.

He helped the Alouettes to the Grey Cup in 2005, where they lost 38-35 to Edmonton, which was coached by current Montreal general manager Danny Maciocia.

Malveaux joined the Blue Bombers in 2006, and was a division all-star again in 2008 with 63 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack.

He spent his last year in the league with Edmonton in 2009.

Malveaux had 490 tackles, 17 interceptions, one touchdown and six sacks in 156 career CFL games.