Larry Smith, a former CFL player who later served as league commissioner and president of the Montreal Alouettes, headlines the Canadian Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class.

Also named for induction as players were Solomon Elimimian, John Bowman, Josh Bourke, Lloyd Fairbanks and Larry Crawford while Jacques Dussault joins Smith as a builder.

Elimimian and Bowman were both in their first years of eligibility for induction into the Hall of Fame.

The ‘23 class will be formally inducted Sept. 15..

Smith, 71. of Hudson, Que., was the first player taken in the ‘72 CFL draft by Montreal and spent nine seasons with the Alouettes as a running back, winning two Grey Cups.

Smith was hired as CFL commissioner in 1992 and oversaw its move into the United States (1993-95). Although American expansion ceased after the ‘95 season, it brought much-needed funds to the league.

After overseeing the relocation of the Baltimore Stallions to Montreal, Smith resigned as commissioner in 1997, becoming Alouettes president until 2001 and again from 2004-2010.

Smith is currently a member of Canada’s Senate.