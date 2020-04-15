 Skip to main content
Football

Former CFL player Kevin Glenn says family member has novel coronavirus

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Kevin Glenn attempts a pass against the Toronto Argonauts during first half CFL football action in Toronto on Saturday, October 7, 2017. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit close to home for Glenn.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit close to home for former CFL quarterback Kevin Glenn.

He suggested Tuesday night on social media that a family member had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and was on a ventilator.

“So I’m watching the news and they’re talking about some restaurant owners are suing the Governor because the extended stayhome mandate is too much. They think we should’ve been able to go back to normal by now. I wonder if they would feel the same way if someone in their family caught the virus and was on a ventilator in ICU because they needed help breathing and could possibly die.

“Be smart this is life we are talking about.”

Glenn addressed the matter again Wednesday.

“So it was a 2 part tweet that I sent out yesterday and at the time I wasn’t referring to anyone specifically but I do have a family member that is going though this,” Glenn tweeted. “Just know this virus is real!! #StayHome #StaySafeStayHealthy.”

Glenn, 40, played 18 CFL seasons (2001-18) before retiring. He has the distinction of being the only player in league history to have had his rights held by all nine franchises.

The 5-foot-10, 203-pound Detroit native completed 4,068-of-6,434 career passes (63.2 per cent) for 52,867 yards with 294 touchdowns and 207 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,858 yards on 395 carries (4.7-yard average) with 13 TDs.

Glenn threw for a career-high 5,1117 yards in 2007 with Winnipeg. Glenn was a CFL all-star that season but suffered a broken arm in the Bombers’ 19-9 win over the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final.

Winnipeg lost 23-19 in the Grey Cup game to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Rogers Centre with backup Ryan Dinwiddie under centre.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

