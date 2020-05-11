 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Football

Former CFL player Mike Labinjo’s 2018 death deemed suspicious by Calgary police

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Mike Labinjo walks off the field following Calgary Stampeders' training camp in Calgary on June 6, 2010.

The death of CFL player Michael Labinjo has been deemed suspicious, according to Calgary police.

Labinjo, who played 44 games for the Calgary Stampeders between 2007 and 2010, was found dead in his Calgary home Sept. 21, 2018.

Calgary police said Monday personal items belonging to Labinjo went missing from his home following his death, including a pair of football championship rings adorned with his name.

“We are asking for the public’s help to identify four suspects believed to be responsible for the theft of the stolen items and notify us of their current whereabouts,” the police service said in a statement.

“Investigators believe that these individuals may also have knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Labinjo’s death.”

Labinjo, from Toronto, was 38 when he died. He won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2008.

