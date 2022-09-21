Kyries Hebert will retire as a member of the Montreal Alouettes.

The veteran linebacker will sign a one-day deal with Montreal on Thursday, then formally end his 15-year pro career. Hebert, 41, spent six seasons with the Alouettes (2012-17).

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Hebert last played in the CFL in 2018 with the Ottawa Redblacks. He also suited up with Hamilton (2010), Winnipeg (2006-07) and the former Ottawa Renegades (2004-05).

Hebert also spent time in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings (2002), Houston Texans (2002), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2005) and Cincinnati Bengals (2008-10).

Hebert was the Bengals special-teams’ captain during his time with the club. Hebert accumulated 56 tackles in 31 career NFL games.

Hebert registered 629 tackles, 149 special-teams tackles, 30 sacks, 12 interceptions and 19 forced fumbles in 173 career CFL games. He was a league all-star in 2012 and earned East Division honours in 2012 and ‘17, the latter coming when he was the conference’s top defensive player.