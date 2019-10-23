 Skip to main content

Football

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Former Ottawa Rough Riders head coach George Brancato dead at age 88

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

George Brancato speaks with a player during a training session on Nov. 25, 1976 in Toronto.

Dennis Robinson/The Globe and Mail

George Brancato, who won Grey Cups with the Ottawa Rough Riders as a player, assistant coach and head coach, has died. He was 88.

The Redblacks, Ottawa’s current CFL team, confirmed Brancato’s death in an email Wednesday.

Brancato, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., was a halfback/defensive back with Ottawa from 1957-62. The five-foot-seven, 177-pound former LSU star earned his first Grey Cup as a player with the Riders in 1960 before claiming a second in ‘73 as an assistant coach with the club.

Story continues below advertisement

He took over as Ottawa’s head coach in 1974 when Jack Gotta left the CFL team for Birmingham of the now-defunct World Football League. After capturing the Annis Stukus Trophy as the CFL’s top coach in 1975, Brancato guided the Riders to a 23-20 Grey Cup win over Saskatchewan in 1976 in Toronto.

Tight end Tony Gabriel cemented the victory for Ottawa with a 24-yard TD grab late in the fourth quarter from quarterback Tom Clements, a play affectionately dubbed “The Catch.”

Brancato and the Riders narrowly missed registering the biggest upset in Grey Cup history five years later. After finishing the regular season with a 5-11 record, Ottawa surged to a 20-1 halftime lead over the heavily favoured Edmonton Eskimos (14-4-1).

But the Eskimos, with Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, rallied for the 26-23 victory at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium. Kicker Dave Cutler’s 27-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter provided Edmonton with the fourth of its five straight CFL titles (1978-82).

Brancato was fired following the ‘84 season after the Riders posted a 4-12 record. He compiled an 82-90-4 regular-season record with the Riders, finishing behind only the legendary Frank Clair (116) in victories. Brancato’s teams were 8-10 in the playoffs.

It was during his CFL coaching tenure that Brancato earned the nickname “The Ice Man,” because he routinely chewed ice on the sidelines.

Brancato returned to coaching in 1989 with the Arena Football League’s Chicago Bruisers. After the franchise folded, he served as an assistant with the Dallas Texans.

Story continues below advertisement

He rejoined the Riders in 1993 as a special-teams and secondary coach on Ron Smeltzer’s staff. The following year he was an offensive co-ordinator with the expansion Shreveport Pirates.

Brancato was also an assistant coach with Saskatchewan (1985-86). He finished his coaching career in the AFL with Anaheim and Florida, retiring after the ‘99 campaign.

Brancato played both offence and defence, spending time in the NFL with the Chicago Cardinals (1954-55). He made his CFL debut as a running back with the Montreal Alouettes in 1956 and played mostly on defence with Ottawa but still made appearances on the offensive side of the ball.

Brancato was a CFL all-star in 1961 and was inducted into the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter