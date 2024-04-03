Open this photo in gallery: Then-Saskatchewan Roughriders President Jim Hopson speaks to reporters in Regina, on Feb. 3, 2009.Troy Fleece/The Canadian Press

Jim Hopson, the former Saskatchewan Roughriders player who later served as president of the CFL club, has died. He was 73.

The Roughriders confirmed Hopson’s death Wednesday.

Hopson battled colon cancer for three years.

Hopson, a Regina native, was an offensive lineman with Saskatchewan from 1973 to 1976, playing with legendary Riders such as running back George Reed and quarterback Ron Lancaster.

He returned to the franchise in 2005 as its first full-time president/CEO, a post he held until 2015.