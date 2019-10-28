 Skip to main content

Football

Former Toronto Argonauts centre Norm Stoneburgh dies at 84

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Norm Stoneburgh, a former all-star centre with the Toronto Argonauts, has died. He was 84.

The Argos announced that Stoneburgh passed away last Thursday.

Stoneburgh, a Toronto native, spent 13 seasons with the Argos (1955-67). He was a CFL all-star in 1965 and was named an East Division all-star on four occasions (1958, ‘60, ‘61 and ‘65).

The six-foot-two, 250-pound Stoneburgh began his pro career at the age of 19. He was named to the Argos’ all-time squad in 2007.

After his football career, Stoneburgh became a land developer. He also dedicated time to the St. Felix Centre, Evangel Hall and Dorothy Ley Hospice Care Centre and served as a volunteer with the Scott Mission.

Stoneburgh was inducted into the Etobicoke Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.

