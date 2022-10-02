Jordan Poyer of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after making an interception in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022 in Baltimore.Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point disadvantage to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday.

On a rainy afternoon in Baltimore, they pulled off their biggest comeback in over a decade.

With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens (2-2) had second down from the Buffalo one-yard line. Two straight runs failed to reach the end zone, and Baltimore decided to go for it on fourth down from the two.

Lamar Jackson had to scramble a bit, then threw a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Jordan Poyer for a touchback with 4:09 remaining – a disastrous result for the Ravens because it meant the Bills (3-1) weren’t pinned deep like they would have been following an incompletion.

From there, Allen calmly guided Buffalo into field goal range, capping his team’s comeback from a 20-3 deficit late in the second quarter. It was the second straight home game in which Baltimore let a sizeable lead slip away. Miami rallied from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Ravens 42-38 two weekends ago.

Allen threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Jackson passed for 144 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The matchup of star quarterbacks didn’t really live up to its potential on a rainy day near the Chesapeake Bay. Jackson and Allen did their usual damage with their legs but were largely limited to short completions.

“Those are games that you love winning,” Allen said. “It’s a hard-fought battle both ways. Winning on the last play of the game is always fun.”

J.K. Dobbins scored two early touchdowns for the Ravens, but they allowed a four-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Isaiah McKenzie in the waning seconds of the first half to make it 20-10.

Buffalo controlled the third quarter and tied it on Allen’s 11-yard touchdown run. The Ravens didn’t do much offensively in the second half until Jackson led them from their own five all the way to Buffalo’s one in the fourth. It looked as though Baltimore was poised to take the lead, but then it all went terribly wrong for the Ravens.

Buffalo had scored a touchdown on its opening possession in eight straight games, playoffs included, but that streak ended when the Allen was intercepted in the first minute of the game. Dobbins opened the scoring with a one-yard TD pass from Jackson, and after the Bills kicked a field goal, Dobbins ran four yards for a touchdown to cap a 15-play, 81-yard drive that took 9:08.

Buffalo caught a break in the second quarter when Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was called for offensive pass interference, negating a reception near the Buffalo goal line. The Ravens settled for a field goal and a 17-3 lead.

“When you’re a good team, you’ve got to beat the good teams. You’ve got to rally,” Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said. “We were trying to right the ship and hone in on the details. The details are what was messing us up.”

Buffalo’s next game is at home, playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.