Franklin’s late TD earns Toronto Argonauts 24-23 home win over B.C. Lions

James Franklin’s one-yard TD run with under three minutes remaining rallied the Toronto Argonauts to an exciting 24-23 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday afternoon.

Franklin staked Toronto (3-5) to a 24-20 advantage at 2:59 of the fourth. It capped an impressive 87-yard, 12-play march.

Tyler Long’s 46-yard field goal at 6:37 pulled B.C. (3-5) to within 24-23.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto appeared poised to clinch the win when Marcus Ball had a clear path to the endzone on an interception. But he fumbled and it was recovered by the Lions’ Chris Rainey at the B.C. 22.

But Ball earned his redemption when he recovered Manny Arcenaux’s fumble at centre field with 38 seconds remaining. That thrilled the season-high BMO Field gathering of 18,104 with the CNE underway.

It marked Toronto’s second straight comeback win with starter McLeod Bethel-Thompson as B.C. led 17-10 at the half. Bethel-Thompson threw four second-half TD passes to rally the Argos from a 24-point deficit for a stunning 42-41 home win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug. 2.