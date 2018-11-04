 Skip to main content

Football Futures of Edmonton Eskimos' Mike Reilly, Jason Maas up in the air after missing playoffs

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Futures of Edmonton Eskimos' Mike Reilly, Jason Maas up in the air after missing playoffs

Robin Brownlee
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Rashaun Simonise (13) makes the catch as Edmonton Eskimos Aaron Grymes (36) chases during second half CFL action in Edmonton, on Nov. 3, 2018.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

With the Edmonton Eskimos out of playoff contention before Saturday’s 33-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, quarterback Mike Reilly spent much of the week leading up to the game answering questions about what went wrong this season. The questions now are about what comes next.

Last in the West Division at 9-9 after a 5-2 start and with the 106th Grey Cup to be played at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton has much to answer for from top to bottom, in particular about Reilly’s future with the club. The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Player is about to become a free agent.

Story continues below advertisement

“To be honest with you, in terms of my future and things like that, I mean, we’re less than 24 hours done with the last game of the season,” Reilly said. “I haven’t put any thought yet into what’s going to happen over the next couple of months."

Reilly, 33, who surpassed 5,000 yards passing for a third straight season, his sixth with Edmonton, has options, including a potential return to the BC Lions, where former Eskimos general manager, Ed Hervey, is in charge.

It was Hervey who brought Reilly to Edmonton from B.C. in 2013 and made him the starter. They won a Grey Cup together in 2015.

While there’s been speculation regarding the future of head coach and offensive co-ordinator Jason Maas, GM Brock Sunderland denied that he might have “lost” the dressing room. Maas is signed through 2020 on an extension inked by Sunderland.

Maas is 31-23 through three seasons. He guided Edmonton to the Western Final in 2017, losing to Calgary 32-28.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019