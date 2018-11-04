Futures of Edmonton Eskimos' Mike Reilly, Jason Maas up in the air after missing playoffs

Open this photo in gallery Winnipeg Blue Bombers Rashaun Simonise (13) makes the catch as Edmonton Eskimos Aaron Grymes (36) chases during second half CFL action in Edmonton, on Nov. 3, 2018. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

With the Edmonton Eskimos out of playoff contention before Saturday’s 33-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, quarterback Mike Reilly spent much of the week leading up to the game answering questions about what went wrong this season. The questions now are about what comes next.

Last in the West Division at 9-9 after a 5-2 start and with the 106th Grey Cup to be played at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton has much to answer for from top to bottom, in particular about Reilly’s future with the club. The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Player is about to become a free agent.

“To be honest with you, in terms of my future and things like that, I mean, we’re less than 24 hours done with the last game of the season,” Reilly said. “I haven’t put any thought yet into what’s going to happen over the next couple of months."

Reilly, 33, who surpassed 5,000 yards passing for a third straight season, his sixth with Edmonton, has options, including a potential return to the BC Lions, where former Eskimos general manager, Ed Hervey, is in charge.

It was Hervey who brought Reilly to Edmonton from B.C. in 2013 and made him the starter. They won a Grey Cup together in 2015.

While there’s been speculation regarding the future of head coach and offensive co-ordinator Jason Maas, GM Brock Sunderland denied that he might have “lost” the dressing room. Maas is signed through 2020 on an extension inked by Sunderland.

Maas is 31-23 through three seasons. He guided Edmonton to the Western Final in 2017, losing to Calgary 32-28.