Vernon Adams Jr. is clear about his and his team’s focus: the Grey Cup.

Adams signed a two-year extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday, affirming his status as the team’s top quarterback.

“It’s Grey Cup or bust. Everyone needs to be dialled in from day one. I’m saying this at training camp, 18 games, sacrifice what you need to sacrifice,” he said at a media availability Thursday.

“We’re tired of getting stopped [in the Western final]. We know it’s time.”

After dispatching Calgary 41-30 in the West semi-final, the Lions’ 2023 season ended with a 24-13 loss to Winnipeg in the conference final.

It’s the second season in a row that B.C. has fallen to Winnipeg one game short of the Grey Cup.

Adams, 31, was slated to become a free agent following the 2024 campaign.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Adams completed 333-of-488 passes (68.2 per cent) for a CFL-best 4,769 yards and 31 touchdowns (second only to Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros, who had 33). He won 11-of-16 starts in guiding B.C. (12-6) to second in the West Division behind the Blue Bombers (14-4).

Adams admitted he took a pay cut to stay with the Lions, but said he did so with a purpose.

“I knew for us to get the players: [Alexander] Hollins, [Keon] Hatcher, [Jevon] Cottoy, Sione [Teuhema] all these guys, you know, I knew I had to take less, I couldn’t be in the top three,” he said.

Hollins signed a new contract after a nine-touchdown, 1,173 receiving yard season as did Jevon Cottoy who signed a three-year deal.

The other aspect impacting his decision was his family’s home base in the Seattle area, which means he’s only a three hour car drive away.

Adams was quick to point out what he wants to improve on in the 2024 CFL season.

“Interceptions. We all know that,” he said.

Adams threw 18 interceptions last season, the most of any quarterback in the league.

“I just want to be better smarter with the ball. You know, when you’re throwing a lot, things are going to happen, you know, but I’ve always said getting into those check downs never hurt,” he said.

B.C. head coach Rick Campbell has been fulsome with his praise of Adams’ willingness to throw the ball when the team is struggling, even if it negatively impacts his stat line.

“He didn’t go into a shell and just check the ball down to the running back,” Campbell said on Thursday. “He wanted to try to try to make some plays to keep us in the game.”

The Lions made it clear before Adams’ new contract that they were committed to the quarterback as their starter.

“He’s been in everything we’ve hoped for since we’ve traded for him,” Campbell said.

“In any role that he’s been in, he’s been great and I always talk about we know what he does on the field, but what he does in this building and off the field, in the community, all those things, he checks all the boxes.”

Campbell also acknowledged the loss of Mathieu Betts to the NFL’s Detroit Lions, with the defensive lineman posting a CFL-best 18 sacks, the most ever in a season by a Canadian player in 2023.

That performance earned the Montreal native the league’s outstanding defensive player award.

“I remind people if you don’t lose anyone, if no CFL teams, NFL teams, if they don’t try to take your coaches or players that might seem easier, but that’s not good,” said Campbell.

“It’s when people are trying to sign your players and take your guys that means you’re doing something right.”