Ground game and pass-rushing likely keys to big game glory in Atlanta

The previous time the Rams played in a Super Bowl, the opponent was New England. It didn’t work out so well for the then-St. Louis team.

The Patriots, of course, have made a habit of being in the NFL championship game – this is their eighth visit since that 2002 victory over the Greatest Show On Turf.

Here’s how they’ll match up in Atlanta:

WHEN NEW ENGLAND HAS THE BALL

Thanks to a dominating offensive line led by left tackle Trent Brown, centre David Andrews and right guard Shaq Mason, Tom Brady was barely touched and was never sacked by Kansas City in the AFC title game. And the Chiefs led the league in sacks. If that group can be just as stout against All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the only unanimous choice for the squad, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers, Brady could have another one of his MVP performances. However, the secondary he’ll face this time is far superior to what the Chiefs put on the field, particularly with corners Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters – and backup Nickell Robey-Coleman, he of the now-infamous helmet-hit pass-interference non-call against the Saints.

Those two must be aggressive at the line of scrimmage against receivers Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan, who were so open on some routes against Kansas City it looked like a passing drill.

The other intriguing matchup here is tight end Rob Gronkowski against safeties Lamarcus Joyner and John Johnson III, who are physical enough to deal with Gronk, but it’s a wearying and thankless task.

And there’s this for L.A. to deal with: Rookie running back Sony Michel has become a ground force with his power and instincts. Fellow ball-carrier James White is one of the best receivers out of the backfield in the league, and third-stringer Rex Burkhead scored twice, including the winning TD for the AFC crown.

Rams defensive co-ordinator Wade Phillips will challenge Brady with his schemes, but L.A. must disrupt the QB’s timing and comfort zone. Brady’s O-line has to prevent that.

WHEN LOS ANGELES HAS THE BALL

Michel’s former teammate at Georgia, All-Pro running back Todd Gurley, has been battling knee issues. While late-season pickup C.J. Anderson has been masterful, the Rams need a healthy and productive Gurley for the Super Bowl. At least he’s had extra time to heal.

Gurley led the NFL with 21 TDs and ranked fourth with 1,831 yards from scrimmage. He’d be a handful as a receiver for Patriots linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy, who comes off a superb outing in Kansas City. So one of the defensive backs, perhaps safeties Devin McCourty or Patrick Chung, could get some assignments.

The Rams want to have balance on offence, and they certainly have the options in the passing game with Jared Goff throwing to Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and rapidly developing Josh Reynolds. Cooks will be eager for a big game after the Patriots dealt him to L.A. in the most recent off-season. He’ll likely see plenty of All-Pro corner Stephon Gilmore, who struggled a bit in K.C.

New England managed four sacks of Patrick Mahomes, and the Rams can’t be that generous if they expect to carry off the Lombardi Trophy. Steady linemen left tackle Andrew Whitworth, left guard Rodger Saffold and right tackle Rob Havenstein must hold their own against defensive end Trey Flowers, Van Noy and the guys on the interior for New England.

Goff vs. Brady would seem a mismatch. But Goff and his team beat Drew Brees for the NFC title.

SPECIAL TEAMS

What more can “Greg The Leg” do? Well, L.A. placekicker Greg Zuerlein could follow his clutch work in the Big Easy with a Super Bowl-winning boot.

Rams punter Johnny Hekker converted a fake punt for a first down at New Orleans and has one of the most powerful legs in the league.

The Rams aren’t exceptional on returns, but they aren’t inept, either. JoJo Natson has handled most of the punt-return duties, while Blake Countess is the kick returner.

The Patriots are more likely to break something in the return game with Cordarrelle Patterson on kickoffs. New England features the usually reliable Edelman on punts, although he did – or didn’t – fumble one against the Chiefs.

Stephen Gostkowski has made more pressure attempts than nearly any current NFL placekicker this side of record-setter Adam Vinatieri, and Ryan Allen does a solid job punting.

COACHING

Seeing how the Patriots dominated the Chiefs early on both sides of the ball, offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels and unofficial defensive co-ordinator Brian Flores had a superb game plan. But K.C. began moving the ball almost at will in the second half, and the Rams are capable of the same. That makes for a key question: Can L.A. slow down the precision passing and powerful and slashing running of Michel?

L.A. coach Sean McVay is the hot commodity on the pro-football market. Every team looking for a new head coach has at least investigated people who’ve worked with McVay, who just turned 33. He’s innovative, aggressive and, in some ways, one of the guys; something New England’s Bill Belichick most definitely isn’t.

INTANGIBLES

The Patriots are so experienced in this environment. Nothing that happens in Atlanta during Super Bowl week is likely to bother them. The same will probably apply when they get on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field.

Brady, 41, will be the oldest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history. A sixth title would tie the Patriots with the Steelers for most in the Super Bowl era.

The Rams could energize the Los Angeles area about the NFL with a championship just three seasons into their return to Hollywood. They won the Super Bowl once, but representing St. Louis in the 2000 game.