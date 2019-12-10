 Skip to main content

Football

Register
AdChoices

Halifax council to decide on fate of CFL stadium proposal

HALIFAX
The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Shannon Park, a former military housing complex in Dartmouth, N.S., and the site of a proposed stadium to house a Canadian Football League team remains a fenced-in park.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The fate of a private group’s bid to bring CFL football to Halifax could be decided today by regional council.

Council will consider a staff report on a proposal by Schooner Sports and Entertainment (SSE) to build a $110-million, 24,000-seat stadium at a site in Shannon Park.

The facility would be constructed on land near the city’s MacKay bridge that was formerly used for military housing.

Story continues below advertisement

The staff report rejects the Shannon Park site, but recommends moving ahead with a one-time payment of $20-million for a facility elsewhere in the city.

The document says the proposed site is severely encumbered by a CN rail line and poor transportation access, meaning the municipality would likely need to invest in a new ferry terminal nearby and three new ferries, adding tens of millions of dollars in costs.

Council will consider options that include amending staff’s proposal, directing staff to further study the Shannon Park site, or turning down the staff recommendation and declining the request to support the stadium project.

In October, SSE’s proposal narrowly averted being killed outright after council voted nine to eight to proceed with further study, though the deadline for staff to conduct it was moved from next spring to a council meeting this December.

In response to the close call, the business group revised its proposal last month, saying the changes would reduce the risk to the municipality through an option for a new stadium ownership model.

SSE said it would contribute tens of millions of dollars towards stadium construction, fund all ongoing capital expenses, be responsible for all operational expenses regardless of who owns the stadium, repay the municipality’s full annual contribution and share the profits from a ticket surcharge with the city.

The original proposal outlined various stadium funding options, including one in which the municipality would make an upfront payment of 15 to 20 per cent of the project’s cost. There would also be annual payments of $2 million with the expectation of the money being recovered through a $10 ticket surcharge.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite its reservations, the staff report notes that a partnership with the private sector offers a chance to build a stadium where the private partner carries the majority of the cost and the risk.

The report recommends the city take no ownership in the stadium, make no loan guarantee and not cover ongoing capital or maintenance costs.

It says SSE has asked for $41-million to $79-million to help fund the project.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies