Football Ticats remain unbeaten at home with 42-12 victory over Eskimos

Ticats remain unbeaten at home with 42-12 victory over Eskimos

Dan Ralph
Hamilton, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Dane Evans threw two touchdown passes as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Edmonton Eskimos 42-12 on Friday night to remain unbeaten at home.

Hamilton (12-3) improved to 7-0 at Tim Hortons Field and remains the CFL’s lone remaining unbeaten club at home. Evans also improved to 7-2 as the Ticats starter since replacing incumbent Jeremiah Masoli (season-ending knee injury).

The Ticats also improved to 8-2 versus West Division clubs while moving closer to clinching top spot in the East Division. Hamilton will cement first — and home-field advantage for the conference final — if the Montreal Alouettes (7-6) lose to the Calgary Stampeders (9-4) on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Evans finished 24-of-32 passing for 277 yards and two TDs before a crowd of 23,411. He failed to throw for 300 or more yards for the first time in five games.

David Watford cemented the win for Hamilton, his two-yard TD run at 7:32 putting the Ticats ahead 31-12. Then, for good measure, Richard Leonard had a 19-yard interception return TD, then Evans hit Bralon Addison for the two-point convert to make it 39-12.

Edmonton (7-8) suffered its fourth straight loss to Hamilton and fifth in six games overall. The Eskimos would’ve clinched a playoff berth with a victory.

Logan Kilgore was 23-of-32 passing for 233 yards with a TD and three interceptions. His nine-yard TD pass to Natey Adjei at 2:55 of the fourth pulled Edmonton to within 25-12 but Hamilton’s Delvin Breaux intercepted Kilgore’s two-point convert try.

C.J. Gable ran for 47 yards to boost his season total to 997, leaving him three yards of becoming the first Eskimos since Mike Pringle (2003-04) to register consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaigns. But Gable spent the fourth on Edmonton’s sideline.

Sean Whyte cut Hamilton’s lead to 19-6 with a 31-yard field goal at 5:14 of the third but Lirim Hajrullahu put the Ticats ahead 25-6 with field goals of 24 and 33 yards at 11:01 and 15:00, respectively.

Brandon Banks and Jaelon Acklin had Hamilton’s touchdowns. Addison, with two, and Marcus Tucker added the two-point converts while Hajrullahu kicked four field goals.

Story continues below advertisement

Whyte booted two field goals.

At halftime, the Ticats added former safety Rob Hitchcock to their Wall of Honour. Hitchcock, a Hamilton native, played 12 seasons with the club (1995-06) — winning a Grey Cup in 1999. He was joined on the field by many of his former teammates from that championship squad.

Evans staked Hamilton to a 19-3 half-time advantage with a 14-yard TD pass to Acklin at 7:43 of the second, then found Addison for the two-point convert. Frankie Williams’ 30-yard punt return put the Ticats at the Edmonton 31-yard line.

Hajrullahu’s 31-yard field goal 52 seconds into the quarter boosted Hamilton’s lead to 11-3.

Both teams scored on their first drives of the game. Hamilton opened with Banks’ five-yard TD grab at 3:26, then Evans found Tucker for the two-point convert.

Edmonton countered with Whyte’s nine-yard field goal at 9:50.

