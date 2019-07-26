 Skip to main content

Football Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli suffers injury in game versus Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli suffers injury in game versus Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman Craig Roh (93) goes over Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (8) during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on July 26, 2019. Masoli was injured on the play.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli suffered an apparent left knee injury in the first quarter Friday night against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Masoli was injured when his leg seemed to buckle beneath him on a first-down play as Winnipeg defensive lineman Craig Roh was credited with a 15-yard sack.

Masoli walked off the field and was replaced by Dane Evans. Masoli later headed to the Ticats’ dressing room, returning before the end of the first half wearing shorts and a brace on his left knee.

Masoli had completed six-of-seven passes for 59 yards and also had a rushing TD.

