Open this photo in gallery Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Ja'Gared Davis tries to stop Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros from throwing the ball during the second half of the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., on Nov. 24, 2019. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed defensive end Ja’Gared Davis on Thursday.

He was an East Division all-star in 2019 after finishing second in the CFL with a career-high 13 sacks.

The 30-year-old American also had 54 defensive tackles, five pass knockdowns and three forced fumbles in 2019.

Davis made his CFL debut with the Calgary Stampeders in 2016. He won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018.