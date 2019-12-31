Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign quarterback Jeremiah Masoli

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, taking one of the top potential free-agent pivots off the market.
Masoli, the East Division’s most outstanding player in 2018, suffered a season-ending knee injury this year on July 26 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Dane Evans became the starter after Masoli’s injury and guided the Ticats to a CFL-best 15-3 record. Hamilton made it to the Grey Cup before losing to Winnipeg.
Evans reacted positively to the news.
“LETS GO!! My brother!! Let’s go be great!!,” Evans tweeted.
The 31-year-old Masoli, before the injury this year, completed 125-of-175 passes (71.4 per cent) for 1,576 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added four rushing majors.
The San Francisco native set a club record in 2018 with 300 or more passing yards in 12 games. Masoli has been with the Ticats since 2013.
Masoli could have become a free agent in February.
“It’s exciting to have Jeremiah back for the 2020 season. His high character, remarkable work ethic and competitiveness make him a natural fit for our organization,” Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. “He was likely to have multiple options come the start of free agency and we are pleased he has decided to remain in Hamilton.”