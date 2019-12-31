 Skip to main content

Football

Register
AdChoices

Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign quarterback Jeremiah Masoli

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli tries to escape the clutches of Montreal Alouettes' Patrick Levels during a game in Montreal on July 4, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, taking one of the top potential free-agent pivots off the market.

Masoli, the East Division’s most outstanding player in 2018, suffered a season-ending knee injury this year on July 26 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Dane Evans became the starter after Masoli’s injury and guided the Ticats to a CFL-best 15-3 record. Hamilton made it to the Grey Cup before losing to Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Evans reacted positively to the news.

“LETS GO!! My brother!! Let’s go be great!!,” Evans tweeted.

The 31-year-old Masoli, before the injury this year, completed 125-of-175 passes (71.4 per cent) for 1,576 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added four rushing majors.

The San Francisco native set a club record in 2018 with 300 or more passing yards in 12 games. Masoli has been with the Ticats since 2013.

Masoli could have become a free agent in February.

“It’s exciting to have Jeremiah back for the 2020 season. His high character, remarkable work ethic and competitiveness make him a natural fit for our organization,” Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. “He was likely to have multiple options come the start of free agency and we are pleased he has decided to remain in Hamilton.”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies