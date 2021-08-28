 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Football

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Hamilton Tiger-Cats ruin Montreal Alouettes home opener in dominant win

Tristan D’Amours
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Frankie Williams carries the ball against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL football action in Montreal on Aug. 27, 2021.

Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats stole the show in the Montreal Alouettes’ home opener.

Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans threw two touchdown passes in a 27-10 win over Montreal in front of 14,753 fans at Percival Molson Stadium Friday night.

After failing to record more than eight points in a game this season, the Tiger-Cats (1-2) broke their 2021 scoring record in the first half alone.

Story continues below advertisement

Evans threw a 30-yard pass for Steven Dunbar Jr., to give the Tiger-Cats the early lead. Hamilton kicker Michael Domagala quickly followed by converting a short field goal for a 10-0 advantage.

Percival Molson Stadium roared for the first time when wide receiver Quan Bray notched the Alouettes’ (1-2) first touchdown in the second quarter. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., located Bray to his left and the 10-yard pass resulted in Montreal’s first touchdown at home.

Montreal’s defence kept Hamilton from advancing in the second quarter but Domagala added a second field goal to his tally. His attempt from 46 yards out went straight through the uprights giving Hamilton a 13-7 lead.

Adams Jr., got into his groove late in the first half throwing twice to BJ Cunningham for 11- and 26-yard gains respectively. However, the quarterback struggled to find his receivers as he got to the red zone, settling for a field goal from kicker David Cote bringing the score 13-10 at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Hamilton’s defence took care of business as Frankie Williams notched the first interception of the game, placing the Ticats in a great position to score.

Evans found his second touchdown pass of the night with a three-yard attempt to fullback Nikola Kalinic lifting the Ticats to a 20-10 lead and silencing the Montreal crowd.

Following a late Alouettes turnover on downs, running back Sean-Thomas Erlington ran in Hamilton’s final touchdown. The Montreal native’s five-yard run sealed the Ticats win.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies