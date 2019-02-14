Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign all-star defensive back Rico Murray

Open this photo in gallery Ottawa Redblacks' Rico Murray defends as Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Bralon Addison attempts to make a catch during the CFL East Division Final in Ottawa on Nov. 18, 2018. Justin Tang/The Associated Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Rico Murray.

The 31-year-old started 18 games with Ottawa last season, registering 55 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble en route to being named an East Division all-star for the third time in his career.

Murray, a five-foot-11, 203-pound native of Cincinnati, also suited up in two playoff games for the Redblacks in 2018, including the Grey Cup in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Murray has appeared in 86 career CFL games (84 starts) over six seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2013-16), Toronto Argonauts (2017) and Redblacks (2018), accumulating 290 defensive tackles, 15 special teams tackles, four sacks, 15 interceptions, six forced fumbles and two touchdowns.

He has also made four Grey Cup appearances (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018) — winning one with the Argos in 2017.

Prior to joining the CFL, Murray played nine NFL games with the Cincinnati Bengals over three seasons (2009-11), posting 19 combined tackles and two passes defended.

REDBLACKS INK HOLLEY

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American receiver Caleb Holley to a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old native of Anchorage, Alaska, played the previous three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He had 109 catches for 1,476 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 13.5 yards per reception over 33 games.

LEONARD JOINS ROUGHRIDERS

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman A.C. Leonard to a one-year contract.

The six-foot-two, 250-pound native of Palatka, Fla., returns to the Riders for his second stint after spending the 2016 and 2017 seasons in Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Leonard started 17 regular-season games for the Ottawa Redblacks last season and set career highs with 50 defensive tackles and six quarterback sacks on his way to being named an East Division all-star.

Leonard originally entered the CFL in 2016 with the B.C. Lions, spending time at receiver.

LIONS SIGN HARRIS

The B.C. Lions have signed American linebacker Maleki Harris to a one-year deal.

Harris spent the past four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, collecting 35 defensive tackles and another 22 on special teams. He played under new Lions head coach DeVone Claybrooks, who took the job after serving as defensive co-ordinator for the Stamps.

“Maleki is a versatile player who can play both linebacker positions at a high level,” Claybrooks said in a statement. “Having had him in the same defensive system for the past four years, I know he has great instincts and he brings a lot of passion to special teams as well. He knows what we’re trying to build here and we’re excited to land a player of his calibre.”