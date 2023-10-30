The Ottawa Redblacks say they will conduct a “deep dive” after finishing out of the playoffs for a fourth straight CFL season, but any restructuring will not include a change at head coach.

General manager Shawn Burke said head coach Bob Dyce will “absolutely” be back as the Redblacks cleaned out their lockers Monday following a second consecutive 4-14 season.

Dyce was officially named the Redblacks head coach last December after having served as interim head coach for the last four games of the 2022 season.

“When I started this process last year, I talked about one of the biggest things being the leadership and creating a culture that has to happen here and I’ve seen those things,” said Burke. “I see that with our players following him and benchmark he sets for them and I have seen those things.”

Burke said he knows the team has to be better and believes “we have a head coach who can lead us in that direction.”

That’s not to say there won’t be other changes. Exit meetings with players took place Monday and then Burke and Dyce will sit down and evaluate the staff.

“Obviously, this is the first season in which we’re trying to build a foundation here,” Dyce said. “I believe we’re a better team and I think we do have a strong foundation … the foundation is there and we’re going to continue to grow on that.

“Once you’ve laid the foundation we’ve got to start working on the first floor and building the rest of the house.”

The Redblacks haven’t just missed the playoffs the last four years, they haven’t come close to qualifying. Ottawa has compiled an 14-54 record since 2018, when they advanced to the Grey Cup final in their last postseason appearance. This year they failed to get a single win against an East Division rival.

That’s not to say they haven’t had some bad luck.

For the second straight year, the Redblacks found themselves without their starting quarterback.

Ottawa signed veteran QB Jeremiah Masoli to a two-year contract before the 2022 season, but he suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game of that campaign.

Masoli missed the first three games of this season, and season starter Nick Arbuckle struggled early and was replaced in the second game by Tyrie Adams.

Adams started and won the third game, but suffered a season-ending medial cruciate ligament injury.

Masoli was ready to return for the fourth game, but his return was short-lived. The 35-year-old played less than two full quarters before going down with a noncontact injury that proved to be a ruptured Achilles.

With a 1-3 record, the Redblacks turned to fourth-string QB Dustin Crum. He won his first two starts, and with a 3-3 record Ottawa appeared to be turning a corner. Instead, the team lost its next seven and the season was over.

“What we try to do is build off each success go forward from there,” said Dyce. “Obviously, at that point [3-3] we did take a little turn for the negative.”

Dyce and Burke agree there is a need for consistency. Rarely were the Redblacks able to play with sustained pressure for the entire 60 minutes. Far too many games were lost in the final five minutes.

“We’re tired of being the team that fights hard, fights a lot,” said Dyce. “We’re not here for moral victories, we’re here for victories.”