Football

Head coach Jason Maas fired by Edmonton Eskimos after 8-10 season

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Edmonton Eskimos head coach Jason Maas speaks to media after being knocked out of the Eastern final on Sunday, in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday November 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Eskimos fired Jason Maas on Wednesday, ending his four-year run as head coach of the CFL team.

Maas guided the Eskimos to an 8-10 record this past season and a playoff berth as a crossover team. Edmonton dropped a 36-16 decision to Hamilton in the East Division final.

“Today’s decision was difficult and not taken lightly,” Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland said in a release. “I thank Jason for his dedication and hard work while also wishing him the best in his future endeavours.”

There was no immediate word on a replacement. Sunderland was scheduled to hold a media availability on Wednesday afternoon at Commonwealth Stadium.

Edmonton finished the regular-season at a 2-7-0 clip. The Eskimos defeated Montreal 37-29 in the East semifinal before falling to the Tiger-Cats.

Maas declined to answer a question about his coaching future in his post-game media session in Hamilton, saying it wasn’t the time to address that. Quarterback Trevor Harris, however, spoke glowingly of his coach.

“I think he’s a tremendous head coach ... you succeed as a team because of Jason Maas. You succeed as individuals because of Jason Maas. That guy has your back and I love him.”

Over four seasons as head coach, Maas posted a 39-33 record in the regular season and 3-3 mark in the playoffs.

