Football

Head coach Khari Jones signs three-year extension with Montreal Alouettes

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Montreal Alouettes head coach Khari Jones speaks at an end-of-season press conference in Montreal on Nov. 15, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Alouettes have signed head coach Khari Jones to a three-year contract extension.

Jones, who became interim coach after the team fired Mike Sherman just prior to the start of the 2019 season, guided the Alouettes to a 10-8 record and their first playoff berth since 2014. It was Jones’s first season as a CFL head coach.

The 48-year-old Jones also serves as offensive co-ordinator and quarterback coach for the club.

The Als, who have been owned by the CFL after the league took over the franchise from Robert Wetenhall on May 31, gave Jones an extension during ongoing ownership negotiations.

CFL sources have suggested Montreal natives Peter and Jeffrey Lenkov – who are both based in California – head up a partnership that includes Claridge Investment Ltd., a Montreal private investment firm.

The sources have been granted anonymity because the CFL has not revealed the names in the group it is negotiating with on the sale.

“Khari’s nomination in June had a unifying effect on our entire team, which was palpable throughout the city and across Quebec,” Alouettes president/CEO Patrick Boivin said in a statement. “The team’s performances that followed, as well as the way the guys played for each other were flagrant signs that we already had the man of the situation on the job. We are more than happy to make sure that he will be able to continue the work that was started.”

Jones started his coaching career in 2009 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where he led the quarterbacks in his first two seasons before being promoted to offensive co-ordinator the following year.

In 2012 and 2013, he coached the Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterbacks, helping his team win the Grey Cup in his second year.

Prior to coaching, Jones spent 11 seasons as a CFL quarterback.

“I am happy and excited to stay on board as the Alouettes head coach. I think that everyone in this organization and this city will agree with me that we have some unfinished business that we need take care of,” said Jones. “I love this team and I love this city. We created some strong ties this past year and I expect that we will live many more special moments together for years to come.”

