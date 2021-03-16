 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Football

Henoc Muamba, CFL’s top Canadian in 2019, signs with Argonauts

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Henoc Muamba makes an interception during a game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Montreal on Sept. 30, 2018.

Peter Mccabe/The Canadian Press

Veteran linebacker Henoc Muamba, the CFL’s top Canadian in 2019, signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Tuesday.

Muamba, a 32-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., became a free agent last month.

Muamba had 93 tackles in 17 games in 2019 with the Montreal Alouettes. In addition to being named the league’s top Canadian, Muamba was also a CFL all-star that season.

The six-foot-three, 230-pound Muamba was the first player taken in the 2011 CFL draft by Winnipeg. After three seasons with the Blue Bombers, Muamba joined the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts before returning to Canada with Montreal (2015).

Muamba was released by the Alouettes in February 2016 to pursue NFL interests, eventually signing with the Dallas Cowboys that July. He was released by the squad before the season and returned to the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Muamba was released by Saskatchewan after the 2017 season and signed with Montreal in April 2018.

