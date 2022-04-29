John Metchie III is a Houston Texan.

The Texans selected the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night.

Metchie was the first Canadian taken in this year’s draft.

The receiver from Brampton, Ont., had been mentioned as a potential first-round pick before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Alabama’s 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4.

The five-foot-11, 186-pound Metchie had 96 catches last season for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before his injury. He opted to skip his senior campaign at Alabama and declare for the NFL draft, which began Thursday with first-round selections.

Metchie had 155 receptions for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns at Alabama and helped the Tide capture an NCAA title in 2020. Earlier this month, Metchie was named the top prospect for the ‘22 CFL draft May 3.

Metchie also received the Jon Cornish Trophy as Canada’s top NCAA player for a second straight year, joining B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Metchie’s path to the NFL has certainly been a long and twisting one.

He was born in Taiwan, moved to Ghana at a young age and grew up in Brampton. He then moved to Hagerstown, Md., to attend St. James School and spent a post-graduate year at the Peddie School in Hightstown, N.J. before committing to the University of Alabama.

Metchie comes by his football prowess honestly. His older brother, Royce, is a defensive back with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts while his other two brothers, both older, also played collegiately in Canada.