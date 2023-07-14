It’s only Week 6 of the 2023 CFL season, and yet the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders are preparing for a game with possible playoff implications.

The 3-1 Riders host the 1-3 Stampeders at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, and a Saskatchewan victory will give them the regular-season series.

The Riders slipped past the Stampeders 29-26 in overtime on June 24 in Calgary. Saskatchewan head coach Craig Dickenson said his players are aware of the ramifications heading into Saturday’s contest.

“It’s a big game early in the season and I think our guys know it,” said Dickenson. “I’m sure the coach for Calgary has been emphasizing it to his guys as well. We try to focus on improving each week and playing better each week, but our guys know that if we win this game that we’ll have a leg up on Calgary for sure.”

Riders starting quarterback Trevor Harris isn’t putting much stock the playoff angle for the contest.

“It’s been mentioned but again, if it takes that for you to motivate yourself to play in a professional football game, then shame on you,” he said. “I’ve been more focused on the process, just grinding through the week and doing the best to get prepared.”

Although the Riders have started off with three victories in their first four games, there are detractors who believe Saskatchewan isn’t as strong as its record indicates. Two of Saskatchewan’s victories have been over the 0-6 Edmonton Elks, including an uninspiring 12-11 decision on July 6.

Yet despite a rash of injuries and less than stellar play at times, the Riders have managed to find a way to win close games. Their three victories have been by a combined eight points.

Dickenson feels that strong veteran leadership has led to the ability to win tight games. Harris, who is an important part of that leadership group, agrees.

“I think that it’s something that’s learned. I think that it’s a belief thing,” said Harris. “What we can take away is that we’re not the team that we’re going to be right now, not even close. But the fact that we’re able to do that while we’re really banged up with a lot of starters out has instilled a lot of belief in the guys in this locker room.

“To me, it’s competence, character, and connection. You’ll hear me talk about that a lot . . . I think we have a good player-led group. The players love each other and we’re doing a good job sticking together.”

The Stampeders, coming off a 24-11 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on July 7, are trying to find a way to get back on the winning track. Dave Dickenson, Calgary’s general manager and head coach, is working with a younger roster this season and he understands the importance of not letting the season get away from them.

“The urgency’s there. I still feel like we’re not just clicking. It’s not going to be like overnight. We’re going to have to keep working and working,” said Dave Dickenson. “The main thing is to believe in the process, believe in your teammates and believe in yourself as well and go and try to make some plays.”

Veteran receiver Reggie Begelton agrees that the Stampeders have to turn things around.

“We need a `W’ under our belt. If we want to get where we want to go, we’ve got to start winning games. It all starts off with this one here,” said Begelton.

The third and final game of the season series between the teams is set for Oct. 13 in Calgary.

TACKLING TERROR: Linebacker Micah Awe, signed as a free agent by the Stampeders in the off-season, leads the CFL with 37 defensive tackles in four games. Awe, who has played previously with the B.C. Lions, Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa Redblacks and Montreal Alouettes, is in his eighth CFL season. He needs 12 tackles to reach the 300 mark for his career.

LETTING IT FLY: Harris needs 231 passing yards to become the 19th player in CFL history to reach the 30,000 yard mark. In his eighth CFL season, Harris has made 100 career starts with a career record of 51-47-2.

POUNDING THE BALL: Saturday’s game features the top two players in the punting average category. Saskatchewan’s Adam Korsak leads the league with an average of 50.9 yards per punt while Calgary’s Cody Grace is second with an average of 50.7 yards per punt. Both punters are from Australia.