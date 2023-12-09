Open this photo in gallery: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nathan Rourke (18) stands back to pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.The Associated Press

With starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence questionable with a high-ankle sprain, the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) have signed Canadian QB Nathan Rourke to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns (7-5).

The Jaguars made the roster move on Saturday.

Lawrence suffered the injury late in Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati.

If Lawrence can’t play on Sunday, backup C.J. Beathard is expected to make his first start since the 2020 regular-season finale with San Francisco. Beathard, meanwhile, is dealing with an injury to his left, nonthrowing shoulder.

Rourke, who starred for the Canadian Football League’s B.C. Lions last season, has spent his first NFL season on the Jaguars’ practice roster.

The 25-year-old Rourke, who was born in Victoria and raised in Oakville, Ont., started 11 games for the Lions in 2021-22, throwing for 4,035 yards and 28 touchdowns. He completed 78.7 per cent of his passes, setting a new CFL record and earning the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian award.

With reports from the Associated Press